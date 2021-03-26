Here's when Aamir Khan starrer Gulshan Kumar biopic will go on floors

Hyderabad: While a slew of biopics are being churned out by the Hindi filmmakers a story that movie buffs have been eagerly waiting for is that of Gulshan Kumar's biopic. The film which got delayed for multiple reasons is now back on track after more than two years of its announcement.

Bhushan Kumar, who took over the music company T-Series in 1997 when he was 19 after the murder of his father Gulshan Kumar, has a dream project in making -- Mogul, a biopic on his late father. The film which will star Aamir Khan in the lead role got derailed after its director Subhash Kapoor was found involved in a sexual harassment case in 2018 and the pandemic pushed it further.

Sharing updates on the project, Bhushan has said Aamir, who is currently fighting COVID-19 is preoccupied with his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha and will start with Mogul after Laal Singh Chaddha's release. The T-Series head honcho told a webloid, "Tentatively we will start the film in 2022. I cannot give you an exact date right now, but in 2022 the film should go on floors. It should be a 2023 release or end of 2022."

Known for helping the music industry boom in the later 1980s and early 1990s, Gulshan Kumars' music label T-Series became a name to reckon with. He was shot dead in 1997. Earlier actor Akshay Kumar was signed to play the protagonist but due to certain differences, he walked out of the project.