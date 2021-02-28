Here's when Prabhas, Big B and Deepika starrer sci-fi will go on floors

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will star with Telugu superstar Prabhas in a multi-lingual mega production for the big screen is known. Pre-production work for the untitled sci-fi is going in full swing as makers are planning to begin production soon.

The multi-lingual film which is backed by the South Indian production house Vyjayanthi Movies will mark Prabhas' first collaboration with Big B and Deepika. The two Bollywood stars have earlier worked together in the films Aarakshan and Piku.

Talking to a tabloid, Nag Ashwin has said that he has been working on the final draft of the script and logistics. The National Award-winning director has also been through several rounds of marathon talks with all the lead stars separately. During a virtual interview for his latest Telugu anthology Pitta Kathalu, Aswin had also said that pre-production has been going on for a long time. Reports suggest that the shoot for sci-fi is likely to commence from June-July this year.

Earlier, sharing his excitement and speaking about the project, Nag Ashwin had shared that he is very excited to have Deepika on board as the character that she will be playing is something that no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. Ever since the film is announced, the pairing of Deepika and Prabhas has left fans excited and Nag too feels that it will be "one of the main highlights of the film".