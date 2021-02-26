Here's when Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani will kickstart Mr Lele shoot

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's film Mr Lele is getting back on track after long delays. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the film was initially being headlined by Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar but now the leading pair is replaced by Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

Mr Lele was announced in January 2020 with a plan of January 1, 2021 release. The film, however, met with several hurdles including date issues following the COVID-19 pandemic. It was reported that Varun and Bhumi had to walk out of the film as the pandemic messed up their schedules.

When KJo's big-budgeted Takht got shelved, the makers shifted their focus on mid-budgeted Mr Lele. According to the latest reports, Vicky and Kiara will commence shooting for the film later this year. The actors have worked together in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories.

Meanwhile, Vicky has a busy year ahead. He will next be seen in the superhero film, The Immortal Ashwatthama, written and directed by Uri maker Aditya Dhar. The film is expected to go on floors later this year. The National Award-winning actor will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled film.

For Kiara, coming up next is Shershaah with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and the star-studded Jug Jug Jeeyo.