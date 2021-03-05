Hrithik Roshan to undergo extensive prep for Fighter

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's upcoming directorial Fighter, has a plan chalked out for himself to gain the desired look for the actioner.

According to reports, Fighter requires Hrithik to have a lean avatar. The actor who is known to get into extensive prep for his films will not be doing it any differently for Fighter. To attain a lean body with chiselled muscles, Hrithik has been working out with his fitness over the past couple of months. If reports are to be believed, the Greek God of Bollywood is following a strict diet and workout regime burning 3000 calories per day.

When Hrithik announced Fighter on his 47th birthday in January, he said it's a special film as it deepens his bond with Anand, whose journey he has witnessed from being an assistant director on his sets to helming two of his hit films.

Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role, is set to be released on September 30, 2022 and would mark the third collaboration between Roshan and Anand, after Bang Bang (2014) and the 2019 Yash Raj Films blockbuster War.