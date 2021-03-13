Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan is finally struck by cupid?

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan's former wife Sussanne Khan is reportedly dating television actor Arslan Goni. Sussanne, who parted ways with Hrithik in 2014, has reportedly met Goni through common friends from the TV world.

When Sussanne had moved in to live with Hrithik during the lockdown to look after their boys, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, fans were hoping that reconciliation is on the cards. The latest dating rumours about Sussanne and Arslan, however, suggest that for the estranged couple that boat has sailed.

According to a webloid report, Sussanne is dating Jia Aur Jia actor Arslan Goni, who is Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni's first cousin. The two have reportedly known each other for more than six months now after they met through common friends from the TV world and have gotten close recently.

"It's evident from their body language that they are more than just friends. Arslan & Sussanne Khan often hang out together with their common friends from the TV industry. Considering that Sussanne went through heartbreak with Hrithik Roshan in 2014, she has been taking things slowly," the webloid quoted a source as saying.

For unversed, Hrithik married Sussanne in December 2000 in a private ceremony in Bangalore. The two welcomed their first son Hrehaan in 2006 and their second son Hridhaan in 2008. They two separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014.