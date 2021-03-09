I need to have clarity about where I stand: Janhvi Kapoor

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is getting better with each release, has said that she is aware of her shortcomings and that knowledge helps her to not take applause and backlash too seriously.

After the release of her debut film, Janhvi had said that she knows Dhadak "didn't tick all the boxes for some people." Taking criticism in her stride the actor had said that she really pushed herself as an actor for the projects that came after Dhadak.

Kapoor will next be seen in horror-comedy Roohi and during one of the promotional interviews, Janhvi was asked if she feels that after the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl there has been more acceptance. To which Janhvi replied, "I think there has been more acceptance but I'm sure every actor has a reason to feel like that before a release."

On receiving bad reviews, the 24-year-old actor further added, "I think that is the part of the job description. They have been (harsh)...they've suddenly become very sweet to me I think (laughs). But I don't want to hear too much of that (negative reviews). You can't take the good too seriously you can't take the bad too seriously either."

The Ghost Stories actor further said it is very important to have accurate self-assessment as it helps actors to channel their energies in the right direction and work on their limitations.

"You just need to know your place. I know that some people started looking at me in a more positive light after Gunjan Saxena. I hope some more people will start looking at me in a positive light after Roohi and so on and so forth. But, I need to have clarity about where I stand and what I need to work on," said Janhvi.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Roohi also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Directed by Hardik Mehta, the film will hit the screens on March 11.