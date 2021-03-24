If Aamir didn't like Koi Jaane Na he would've said 'go hide somewhere': Kunal Kapoor

Hyderabad: When Aamir Khan praised upcoming film Koi Jaane Na starring his Rang De Basanti co-star Kunal Kapoor it gave the team a sense of assurance as the superstar has the reputation of a miser when it comes to giving good reviews.

After attending Koi Jaane Na premiere on March 16 in Mumbai, Aamir was seemingly relieved as his close friend Amin Hajee left him impressed with directorial debut. Amin is best known for his role of the drummer Baagha in Lagaan.

While speaking to the media, Aamir heaped praise on the entire team and said: "I was very stressed as Amin Hajee is a very dear friend of mine and I was wondering whether he has made a good movie or not. I have done a song in the movie. I'd just watched the movie for the first time today and he has made a really good movie. The movie is quite entertaining, it doesn't let you take a break. There is thrill, romance, and the songs are really good and actors are really good."

During a promotional interview, when Kunal Kapoor was asked about how it feels being lauded by Aamir, the actor said it is very heartening to get such a reaction from Mr. Perfectionist.

"Aamir is brutally honest. If he hasn't liked the film then he would have said 'You guys go home. No need to even promote the film and go hide somewhere. The film will release and vanish but you guys stay happy.' He would have never lied and the fact that he came out watching the film so happy means that he has really liked the film."

Hajee's film, starring Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur, has a special dance number featuring Aamir with Elli AvrRam. Meanwhile, Aamir has tested COVID-19 positive and has self quarantined himself at home.