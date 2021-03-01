In BTS video, Nora Fatehi says Chhor Denge shoot gave her sleepless nights

Hyderabad: Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi reunited with her frequent collaborator T-Series for Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur's new non-film song, Chhor denge. Sharing anecdotes from the making, Nora has said that she was sleep-deprived for four days while shooting for the single.

It was reported that to ace the steps for Chhor denge Nora went through strenuous practice of 40 days and made sure she has achieved what choreographer Rajit Dev had envisioned for the song. Since the song has a story, it was important for Nora to ace her expressions, which were more than just smiling.

The actor, however, never stops deriving fun from work. The latest behind-the-scenes video gives a glimpse of what all went behind making the song. Filled with many fun moments, the video which she has shared on her official YouTube channel has Nora revealing that they have been shooting for the song for four days straight without getting proper sleep.

Watch the Chhor denge BTS video here:

Chhor denge is shot across Rajasthan, and the music video is directed by Arvindr Khaira. In the single, Nora, who has emerged as Bollywood's chosen dancing star lately, sports multiple looks ranging from glamorous to ethereal to intense for Sachet-Parampara's video.