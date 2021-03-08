Inspiring! Taapsee reveals Rashmi Rocket DOP shot for film while being pregnant

Hyderabad: Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is an opinionated strong woman herself, has revealed that she used to consider that being not as strong as men physically deprive women of certain opportunities. But, the female cinematographer on the sets of her upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket helped her vanish the angle of female physicality out of her head for good.

In a recent interview, while discussing the representation of women in Indian film, Taapsee revealed that Neha Parti Matiyani, DOP (director of photography) of Rashmi Rocket was three months pregnant when they started shooting for the film and the actor only came to know about it during the second or third schedule.

Taapsee said the job of any DOP is heavy-duty, and shooting for a sports drama outdoor during the pandemic is not easy and more so when one is pregnant. Heaping praise on Neha, the actor said, "When we started shooting for the film she (Neha) was three months pregnant and by the time we finished the film she was in her sixth month and she was doing a total outdoor film with us."

READ | Interesting! Taapsee Pannu bags lead role in SRK's film with Rajkumar Hirani

The Thappad star also said that while shooting for the film she never saw Neha losing her cool not even when there are crucial scenes with five cameras set up. Taapsee said that a shift happened within her when she witnessed Neha doing an impeccable job as a DOP while carrying a life within.

"That particular moment, the whole angle of the physicality of a woman just vanished out of my head when I got to know she was doing it all standing on her feet entire day through her critical months of pregnancy. I think that was it. That topic of the physicality of a woman just ended there in my head forever after that," Pannu concluded.

Rashmi Rocket aside, Taapsee will next be seen in Haseen Dilruba, Shaabash Mithu, and DoBaaraa.