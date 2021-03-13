Jacqueline Fernandez sets temperature soaring with topless pic

Hyderabad: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is no novice to sharing smoldering pictures on social media, has shared a topless picture on Instagram.

The Kick actor took to the photo-sharing platform and shared a topless monochrome picture where she is seen lying on a couch. She captioned it with, "Vava 🥰."

Last October, Jacqueline celebrated garnering 46 million followers on Instagram by sharing topless pictures. The three pictures that the actor had posted to thank her fans took social media by storm back then.

READ | It made me realize life is too short: Jacqueline on pandemic

Jacqueline has a packed year ahead, with several films lined up. The actor recently came back to Mumbai after wrapping up her shoot for the upcoming film Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer. She stars alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the action-comedy.

Besides Bachchan Pandey, she will soon be seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Kick 2, the horror-comedy Bhoot Police and Cirkus co-starring Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.