Janhvi chilling with kids on Good Luck Jerry set is cutest thing on internet today

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has run straight to the sets of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry after the press junkets for his latest release Roohi. The actor, who is in Chandigarh for Good Luck Jerry shoot, has seemingly earned some little admirers who are seen spending time with her on the sets.

Janhvi has a way with kids is proven and her childlike energy helps her get along with the young ones really well. The actor had earlier posted a video of little boys singing and having a gala time jamming in a rickshaw. Her latest video on Instagram Stories shows that the actor has reunited with these kids who have swag and charm of their own.

Janhvi chilling with kids on Good Luck Jerry set is cutest thing on internet today

WATCH | This video of Janhvi with her assistant's baby is winning hearts

In another video, Ms. Kapoor is seen smiling as she is surrounded by a group of kids who are wishing her the best for the film in a gleeful way.

Meanwhile, Janhvi's latest release Roohi co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma has witnessed an uprise in its third-day collection. The film, which had opened to mixed responses, minted a total of Rs 3.42 crores on the third day of its release, witnessing a 0.36 per cent uprise from the opening day. The horror-comedy had earned Rs 3.06 crores on its first day. On the second day of its release, Roohi witnessed a drop of 25 per cent from the first day. It garnered Rs 2.25 crores on its second day.