Janhvi Kapoor gives her team a tough time, funny video goes viral

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor seemingly has a bunch of fun-loving people working with her. In the latest video shared on social media, Janhvi is seen giving a hard time to her team members who were left with no options but to lift her up from the couch and get her ready for the shoot.

As the week kicks off, Janhvi is seemingly having Monday blues if her latest video is anything to go by. On Monday morning, Ms. Kapoor shared two video clips on her Instagram Stories wherein she is seen curling up on the couch of her vanity van while her hairdresser Sheetal F Khan is trying to get her up. When the team members thought it's not going to work, they lift Janhvi up and took her towards the vanity chair.

The 24-year-old actor is currently in Punjab shooting for Good Luck Jerry. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. The actor is also rumoured to star in the Hindi remake of the 2019 released Malayalam thriller, Helen. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, the film will also star Sunny Kaushal in a pivotal role.