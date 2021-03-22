Janhvi Kapoor names family member who is 'brutally candid' critic of her work

Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor, who is the biggest critic of herself has another member in her family who too doesn't mince her words while sharing opinions about the actor's work.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Janhvi was asked about who in the family is capable of showing her the mirror. Replying to this, Janhvi said Khushi is honest but she is not as 'brutally candid' as her elder half-sister Anshula Kapoor.

"Khushi is very honest about what I do in my films and how I do it. She never falsely praises me. But a special mention here of Anshula didi; she is brutally candid," said Janhvi.

When asked about how seriously she takes film reviews, the Roohi star said, "I read them and take the criticism constructively. That matters to me more than the compliments."

After wrapping up Anand L Rai's production Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi is off to the US to spend some quality time with Khushi who is pursuing her dream of acting.

Janhvi also has Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan on floors for which she will most likely resume shoot from mid-April. Kartik and Janhvi will be sharing the screen space for the first time in the film helmed by Collin D’Cunha.