Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor had an interactive session with her fans via Instagram on Sunday. The actor answered a variety of questions thrown at her by fans including her hair care routine to a user asking her if he can kiss her.

She took to the social platform to use its 'Ask Me A Question' feature and replied to several questions that the fans asked her. One of her fans asked her 'Favourite series and show?' to which she replied Schitt's Creek. When asked about her favourite co-star, Janhvi shared a picture from Gunjan Saxena featuring herself and Pankaj Tripathi.

During the Instagram question-answer session a fan also asked Janvhi "Can we kiss?" to which the actor replied with a big "NO" and a picture of herself with mask up.

When a fan asked for a tip about "How to stop being anxious?", Janhvi replied along with a funny video and wrote, "Hig a pillow and sing sad songs."

On the work front, Janhvi, who was last seen in horror-comedy Roohi, has recently wrapped up shooting for Aanad L Rai's upcoming production Good Luck Jerry, for which she had been shooting in Punjab. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, and the film also features Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.