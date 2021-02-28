Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal in Hindi remake of Helen?

Hyderabad: After Good Luck Jerry, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to star in another Hindi remake of a South movie. The actor has reportedly given nod for Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

Janvhi, who is looking forward to the release of her horror-comedy Roohi, will soon be kickstarting work on Helen remake. Set in North India, the film will be helmed by Mathukutty Xavier who also directed 2019 released original film. According to reports, Xavier and his team are scouting for locations and will be soon ready to take the film on floors.

Janhvi aside, Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal is reportedly joining the cast and the two will be commencing the prep for their roles once the film is ready to roll. The star cast might include acclaimed actor Manoj Pahwa in the role of Janhvi’s on-screen father. The film will be bankrolled by Janhvi's producer father Boney Kapoor along with Zee Studios.

Interestingly, Helen remake will mark the 23-year-old actor's first professional collaboration with her filmmaker father.

Janhvi was last seen in the digitally-released film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She will next feature in Good Luck Jerry, which is currently being shot in Punjab. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. She also has Dostana 2 in making.