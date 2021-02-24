Janhvi, Khushi remember mom Sridevi on third death anniversary

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor took to social media on Wednesday to pay tribute to their late mother and iconic actor Sridevi on her third death anniversary.

Janhvi shared a handwritten note remembering her late mother. The Dhadak actor took to Instagram and put out a note that seems to be written by Sridevi for Janhvi. It read, "I love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world."

Khushi Kapoor too took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of her parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, where the duo can be seen on a vacation. She did not caption the post.

Sridevi, Bollywood's first female superstar, died aged 54 on February 24, 2018, by accidentally drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel, leaving the film industry, her family and legions of fans in a state of shock. The Chandni star was in Dubai for a family wedding.



Sridevi began her career at the age of four in the devotional film Thunaivan. She worked across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi movies. For her great contribution to the country's art and cinema, she was honoured with the National Award and Padma Shri.