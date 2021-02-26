John Abraham shares action-packed Mumbai Saga trailer

Hyderabad: The trailer of Mumbai Saga features John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi taking on each other in old Bombay style.

John shared the trailer, which features epic amounts of action, on his Twitter account. He captioned the post, "Bandook Toh Sirf Shauk Ke Liye Rakhta Hoon, Darrane Ke Liye Naam Hi Kaafi Hai - Amartya Rao! Presenting the trailer of Saga of the year! #MumbaiSaga TRAILER OUT NOW. film IN CINEMAS on 19th March 2021."

Repleted with onliners, the three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse of the fictitious events that led to the transformation of Bombay into Mumbai. In the trailer, viewers are introduced to the characters of John and Emraan. John plays Amartya Rao who 'rose from the streets' and now wants to 'rule' the city. He is opposed by Emraan's cop character who rose from the 'ghettos' of the city and is on a mission to make the city of Bombay violence-free.

WATCH | John Abraham shoots for Attack at Dhanipur airstrip in Aligarh

The trailer also offers glimpses of actors Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, and Gulshan Grover's characters in the movie. It also gives major Sanjay Gupta vibes like his earlier films namely Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala.

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, Mumbai Saga also stars Kajal Agarwal, Jackie Shroff, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte. The film is being helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously directed films like Kaabil, Shootout at Wadala and Kaante.

Earlier scheduled to hit theatres on June 19, 2020, Mumbai Saga has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir. The highly-anticipated gangster drama is now set to hit the big screens on March 19 this year.