Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut Wednesday went out of her way to shower praise on debutant director Sarvesh Mewara, who is calling the shots on her upcoming film Tejas. The shoot for the film started the day before.

"Writer-Director of #Tejas struggled for more than a decade to get his first break, yesterday on the first day of the shoot his mother broke down, reminded me of my family who hung in there hoping to find a silver lining, not easy for outsiders, Kudos to our chief @sarveshmewara1," she tweeted.

On Sunday, Kangana had invited the director and crew members of Tejas at her place. Sharing photographs with them on Twitter, Kangana wrote: "Very special Sunday.... my Tejas team came over for readings, loved hosting my lovely new crew, now for coming months this is my family #Tejas. Happy journey guys @sarveshmewara1 @RSVPMovies."

