Kangana Ranaut shares power-packed trailer of Thalaivi

Hyderabad: The much-awaited trailer of Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Thalaivi is out on her birthday. Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi is inspired by the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

The trailer rightly encapsulates the spirit of the legendary actor-turned-politician's turbulent flight to victory. Filled with goosebump moments, Thalaivi trailer gives a glimpse of Jayalalithaa's struggles in the entertainment industry and her rise to stardom to become one of the most powerful and iconic female politicians, India has ever witnessed.

Kangana had to put on 20 kilos to essay Jayalalithaa in the film, and her weight loss journey hasn't been a cakewalk. But looking at the trailer, the efforts that the National Award recipient has put in for the once-in-a-lifetime have seemingly paid off.

The tringual film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Thalaivi is directed by AL Vijay, and it also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in key roles.

Thalaivi, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy.

The Kangana Ranaut starrer is set to release worldwide on April 23, 2021.