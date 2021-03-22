Kangana stuns as Jayalalithaa in new pics: 'In few hours Jaya will be yours forever'

Hyderabad: The trailer of Thalaivi will be launched in Chennai and Mumbai on March 23, which also marks Kangana Ranaut's birthday. While the anticipation is rife for the trailer, Kangana has added oodles of excitement with pictures of her massive transformation for the film.

The actor on Monday morning took to social media to share three pictures of herself as J Jayalalithaa.

"Gaining 20 kgs and losing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever," reads the tweet.

READ | I stand vindicated, says Kangana after comparing self with Meryl Streep

The film is a trilingual releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, Thalaivi caters to a wide range of audience beyond the bounds of geographical demographics. Harping upon the far-stretched appeal, makers of the film have decided to launch the trailer in a massive way across Chennai and Mumbai on March 23, while keeping all the covid guidelines in mind.

Thalaivi is based on the life of legendary actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. From her struggles in the entertainment industry and rise to stardom to become one of the most powerful and iconic female politicians, India has ever witnessed.

The film is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021.