Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is being massively trolled after she tweeted a photo of her summer special smoothie breakfast on Thursday. It turns out the image she shared is exactly the same as one that is readily available on Google, of a recipe shared by a famous chef!
Kangana reacted to trolls claiming the picture was clicked on Thursday morning in her vanity van.
Earlier on Thursday, she had posted with the image: "There is nothing I appreciate more than self made food, here's my very own personal recipe a summer smoothie for breakfast with lots of organic honey nuts and fruits. #Tejas."
There is nothing I appreciate more than self made food, here’s my very own personal recipe a summer smoothie for breakfast with lots of organic honey nuts and fruits ❤️#Tejas pic.twitter.com/UVqVkfx6Lh— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021
