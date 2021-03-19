Karan Johar drops intriguing teaser of spine-chilling anthology Ajeeb Daastaans

Hyderabad: Karan Johar has released a teaser of his upcoming production venture Ajeeb Daastaans. The 58-second teaser gives a glimpse of unusual and unexpected stories that delve into fractured relationships and unexplored spaces.

KJo took to Twitter to share Ajeeb Daastaans teaser and wrote: "It’s here... A collaborative effort, yet uniquely individual. Presenting #AjeebDaastaans with 4 exceptionally talented #DirectorsOfDharma, coming together to weave 4 individual stories that are stranger than reality itself."

The recently-released teaser features four diverse stories starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

Reportedly, the anthology was earlier titled The Other and before makers went ahead with Ajeeb Daastaans title. The collection of four short films is a collaborative project helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani.

Collaborating with some of the finest talents in the country, Ajeeb Daastaans will showcase four diverse stories exploring human flaws and emotions like jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, which are often entangled at the heart of a relationship.

Each story will take the viewers on a journey where one would struggle with the moral dilemma of what's right and what's wrong, as the lines between them get blurred.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the spine-chilling anthology Ajeeb Daastaans will stream on Netflix on April 16, this year.