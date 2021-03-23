Kareena back on sets after month-long maternity leave, gets mobbed by paps

Hyderabad: Setting new goals for working mothers, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan returned to work in a month after delivering her second son on February 21.

On March 21, Kareena stepped out to shoot for an upcoming Discovery+ show titled Star vs Food, wherein several celebrities will be seen cooking a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a Masterchef. Wearing a beautiful midi floral dress, Kareena looked all set to hit the sets again despite having a month-old toddler back home.

WATCH | Malaika, Manish, KJo and others visit Kareena and her newborn

When Kareena stepped out of the set and headed towards her car, a group of excited paparazzi mobbed her. Since the location was so congested, the close distance between the paps and her left Kareena worried. She even requested the photogs to keep some distance and put on her mask.

Kareena back on sets after month-long maternity leave, gets mobbed by paps

The actor had shared the first photo of her and her husband Saif Ali Khan's newborn baby on the occasion of International Women's Day. In what could be called a treat to her fans, the actor dropped a monochrome photo of herself with her toddler resting on her shoulder on Instagram.

Kareena delivered the baby at Breach Candy Hospital, the same hospital where they had welcomed their firstborn Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.