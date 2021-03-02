Kartik Aaryan introduces Arjun Pathak from Dhamaka, film to release on Netflix

Hyderabad: Actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday introduced his character from Ram Madhvani-directed thriller Dhamaka. Aaryan also announced that his upcoming film will be heading to the streaming platform Netflix.

In Dhamaka, Kartik plays a journalist named Arjun Pathak, who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. With the series of ups and downs and events that follow, he must make a choice between his future career or the humanist in him.

Aaryan took to Instagram to the share teaser of the film, slated to be released this summer.

"Main hoon #ArjunPathak. Jo bhi Kahunga Sach Kahunga (I am Arjun Pathak. I will speak the truth and nothing but the truth). #Dhamaka Coming soon, only on Netflix," he captioned the post.

Dhamaka is backed by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films and Ram Madhvani Films in association with Lotte Cultureworks, Globalgate Entertainment & Lionsgate. It also stars Aarya actors Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan.

The streamer is yet to announce the date of the film's release.