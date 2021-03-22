Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-19, says 'Dua karo'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, in an Instagram post, shared the news that he has contracted the virus and has asked his fans to pray for him.

Kartik, who was shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 of late, took to his social media handle to inform his fans about testing positive. "Positive ho gaya. Dua Karo," he wrote informing his fans and followers.

Aaryan began his portions for the horror-comedy earlier in March in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.



READ |Kartik trains 'for something big' while Kiara takes 'power nap' waiting for him on set

On Saturday night, Kartik also turned showstopper for ace designer Manish Malhotra on the fourth day of the digital Lakme Fashion Week 2021 fashion extravaganza. He walked the ramp along with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani.

On Sunday, Mumbai reported 3,779 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 3,62,675. The death toll mounted to 11,586.