Kartik trains 'for something big' while Kiara takes 'power nap' waiting for him on set

Hyderabad: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan teased his fans about a new project on Saturday. The actor, who is currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, uploaded a picture on Instagram, where he is seen in the gym with his trainers.

"Training for something big #NextFilm #SuperPumped," he wrote with the picture.

While he was getting 'pumped up' for an undisclosed project, his on-floor film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 unit was waiting for him to show up on the set.

Reacting to Kartik's post, Kiara Advani, who plays the leading lady opposite him in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, commented on his post and pulled his leg for keeping the unit waiting.

"Yes take your time we are all waiting for you on set. Thanks to u I’m getting to take a nap also! 🤪," Kiara commented on Kartik's timeline.

Kiara Advani comments on Kartik Aaryan's post

Kiara also took to her Instagram Stories to share a boomerang video of her taking the nap as Kartik couldn't reach the set on time.

Kiara Advani gets time to take a 'power nap' on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 set thanks to Kartik Aaryan

Meanwhile, Kartik recently informed his followers that actress Tabu had joined the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is a follow-up to the 2007 Akshay Kumar hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa.