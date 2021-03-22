KJo to launch Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya in films - watch her glamorous reel

Hyderabad: After Janhvi Kapoor, yet another girl from the Kapoor family is gearing up to enter filmdom. Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will be launched with an upcoming production under Karan Johar's banner Dharam Productions.

On Monday morning, Karan announced that he is launching Shanaya with an upcoming film which will be announced in July this year.

"Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor02! It’s going to be an unforgettable and exciting journey that begins with your first film with @DharmaMovies, this July," Karan wrote alongside a string of Shanaya's stunning pictures.

A very glamorous introductory reel of Shanaya has also been shared on Dharam Productions' official Instagram account.

"She's resilient, she's tenacious, she's enthusiastic and she's ready to sparkle on the screen. Give it up for the latest addition in the #DCASquad - Presenting @shanayakapoor02! Send in your love and blessings as she'll make her cinematic debut with @dharmamovies this July. Watch out for the announcement. @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @buntysajdeh @rajeevmasand @udaysinghgauri @dcatalent," reads the caption alongside video.

Watch | Sanjay shares throwback video of Shanaya grooving with 'Very Tall' Cavalier

Karan has brought in many fresh faces to Bollywood. Some of them include Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Shanaya's cousin Janhvi Kapoor.

Asked if she would want Karan to launch her as an actor, Shanaya had earlier said: "I mean, yeah! I don't think any actor would say no. He is family. He is talented and the most amazing director. I think I would start crying if Karan ever directs me. I would get emotional and just die."

Before entering the film world as an actor, she wanted to be an assistant director and Karan helped her. The 21-year-old did get a chance to be an assistant director on the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which starred her cousin sister Janhvi Kapoor.