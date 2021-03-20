Kriti finally opens up on why she disconnected from media after Sushant's death

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon was once romantically linked with her Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was taken aback when news of Sushant's death broke and the media frenzy that followed made it even worse for her. After nine months of the incident, Kriti has now revealed the reason why she chose to keep it to herself during the chaos.

While reports suggested that Kriti and Sushant were romantically involved during the Raabta shoot, the two never accepted their relationship in public. But, when Sushant left for heavenly abode on June 14 last year, Kriti began pouring her heart out on social media. When asked why she remained silent after Sushant's death, Kriti told a daily that she didn’t want to be a part of the negativity which was being spread back then.

"At one point, there was so much noise around that I didn’t want to be a part of it. It reached a point where people stopped being sensitive, and there was too much negativity around. I didn’t want to be a part of that negativity. I knew what I felt about the situation and I wanted to keep that to myself. I didn’t feel the need to talk to anyone about anything that I was feeling. Also, what you want to say, you can always say it on social media. You can write and express yourself instead of talking out loud," Kriti told daily.

In January, Kriti also remembered Sushant on his birth anniversary with a happy picture. She hoped that he is 'smiling and at peace' in the afterlife.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment nine months ago in June last year. The Central Bureau of Investigation was assigned the task of probing the Bollywood actor's death a couple of months after he passed away but they have not revealed much till date.