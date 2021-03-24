Kriti Sanon on Adipurush co-star Prabahs: 'I thought he was shy, but...'

Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon will next be seen playing Sita opposite Prabhas in the upcoming film Adipurush. The actor said she is grateful for being roped in to play the iconic character from Ramayan in the film directed by Om Raut. She also opened up about what bonded her with Prabhas as they have never worked together before.

Kriti is aware of the responsibility attached to the role and said she is grateful that she got an opportunity to play such an iconic character from Indian mythology.

"I am overwhelmed and grateful that I am playing such an iconic character. The role comes with a lot of pressure because we don’t want to (portray) anything that is not (true to) the part. People's sentiments are attached to the character," Kriti told a webloid.

Talking about the process, Kriti said that she had to work on her Telugu for the film as it will be released in both languages. The actor also heaped praise on film's director Om and said she need not worry about anything other than her performance as she is in 'safe hands.'

Sanon also shared what helped her to break the ice since Prabhas is shy and reticent in nature. Sharing the details about her equation with Prabhas, Kriti said that they bonded over food.

"When I first met him, I thought he was shy, but once we started chatting, we were unstoppable. He is a foodie, and loves feeding his co-stars," said Kriti.

Prabhas and Kriti aside, Adipurush will also star Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. The film courted controversy in December last year after Saif Ali Khan mentioned in an interview that the film was going to show the "humane" side of Ravan. Adipurush went on floors in February.