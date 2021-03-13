Masaba Gupta shares priceless pic with Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards

Hyderabad: Ace fashion designer-turned-actor Masaba Gupta shared a throwback picture on Instagram on Saturday. The picture is getting social media users' attention as it also features Masaba's father and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards.

Masaba shared a gem from her childhood album wherein she is seen dressed up in an all-white outfit resting in her mom Neena Gupta's lap. "My world. My blood," wrote the fashion designer in the captioned alongside an image with her parents.

Neena had Masaba after her brief relationship with Vivian Richards in the eighties. Later, Neena went on to marry Vivek Mehra.

READ | Masaba Gupta opens up on culture of blind items: Used to enjoy until it became about me

Talking about raising Masaba as a single parent, Neena had earlier said that looking after a baby alone and working was tough.

"It was very hard. It was harder than I imagined. I feel it was wrong because a child needs both the parents to be around, and they need quality time. They need a lot of time and I feel that if I didn't have to earn money, Masaba would have been even better," she had said.

Masaba had also said that even after spending 11 years in the fashion industry, she is questioned about her parents and the events of 1988, but she has made her peace with it.