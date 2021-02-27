Milind Soman to Ankita Konwar on 7yrs of togetherness: 'Favorite place is still in your arms'

Hyderabad: Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has shared a romantic post on his Instagram handle to mark seven years of relationship with his wife Ankita Konwar.

Milind, who is 26 years older than Ankita, has posted an up, close and personal photograph with his wife wherein they are seen sleeping peacefully in each other's arms.

Sharing the picture, on Saturday Milind took to Instagram and wrote, " After seven years of traveling together all over the world, diving to the bottom of the sea, climbing mountains, running across countries, exploring jungles and shipwrecks and deserts and volcanoes, my favorite place is still here, in your arms, sleeping, and at peace 🤗. To neverending anniversaries ❤ #love."

Ankita too has shared a loved-up post to mark the milestone of their relationship. Sharing a beautiful picture of theirs, Ankita wrote, "7 years have passed and yet it feels like a moment. May we always have these moments ❤️ Thank you my love, for being you ❤️

#blessed."

For unversed, Ankita and Milind tied the knot on April 22, 2018, in Alibaug, Maharashtra. Later, the couple also had another beautiful ceremony in the presence of their family members in Spain. Initially, the age gap between the two had social media buzzing but the duo was least perturbed by all the fuss and kept sharing what matters -- their inspiring travel and fitness stories on social media.