Mohanlal 'proud' of Big B's praise for daughter

Mumbai: Malayalam actor Mohanlal conveyed his gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan for his note of appreciation for his daughter Vismaya's book. After reading 'Grains Of Stardust', the poetry written by Vismaya Mohanlal, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his admiration for the Malayalam actor and also appreciated his daughter's talent in writing skills.

The book including poems and images made by Vismaya was published last Valentine's Day. Mohanlal sent a copy of the book to Amitabh Bachchan.

Big B wished his Kandahar co-star's daughter all the best for her future and said that the book provides a creative sensitive journey of poems and paintings. He also added that talent is hereditary. But he was criticised for nepotism in the comment section.

Also read: Shekhar Suman to sue news channel for son's false suicide report

Mohanlal in return thanked Big B for his appreciation and wrote that it was his proudest moment as a father.

"Words of appreciation coming from a legend is the best compliment and blessing Maya can get! As for me this is the proudest moment as a father. Thank you Amitabh Bachchan," he added.