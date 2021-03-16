Mouni Roy all set to marry BF Suraj Nambiar?

Hyderabad: TV actor Mouni Roy, who made a seamless transition to the big screen, is gearing up to take her relationship with rumoured boyfriend Suraj Nambiar to the next level.

Rumours about Mouni's hush hush romance with Suraj, who is a Dubai-based businessman, gathered momentum when a few months ago, she had made the relationship Instagram official. When Mouni shared pictures with Suraj and his family and went on to call his parents ‘mom and dad' fans started drawing conclusions about her relationship status.

According to a leading daily report, Mouni's mother met Suraj’s parents to talk about their wedding as the couple is ready to take the plunge. As per reports, the families had a meeting at Mandira Bedi’s residence. For unversed, Mandira is Mouni close friend and shares a good bond with her family as well. Speculations about Mouni dating Suraj went rife when she was spotted celebrating New Year’s eve with him and his family in Dubai.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama Brahmastra, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin. She is now busy in Bollywood, having been a part of films such as Gold, Romeo Akbar Walter and Made In China.