Mumbai Saga teaser: John, Emraan on opposite sides of the law

Hyderabad: Mumbai Saga, the Sanjay Gupta directorial film boasts of an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Prateik Babbar. The just-released teaser of the gangster drama reveals that film's leading men, John and Emraan, are on opposite sides of the law.

The teaser also reveals John, who plays gangster Ram has made his way up to the top from the street of Mumbai while Emraan, who plays a police officer, has risen from the ghettos of the city of dreams. Set in the 1980s-'90s, the film revolves around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai.

READ | John Abraham gets injured on the sets of Attack, shares video

Mumbai Saga is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Anuradha Gupta (White Feather Films) and Sangeeta Ahir. The film marks the 53-year-old director's return to the gangster-drama genre, eight years after Shootout at Wadala. From the very beginning, Gupta had maintained that his film would have a theatrical release. Mumbai Saga will be arriving in theaters on March 19.