Nawazuddin Siddiqui says they 'need to introspect', as wife withdraws divorce notice

Hyderabad: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui has decided to withdraw her legal notice for divorce. The Gangs of WasseypuR actor has now reacted to this, and said that he will be always there to support his family while they as a couple 'needs to introspect'.

Aaliya had sent the actor a legal notice demanding a divorce and maintenance from him over issues related to their married life last May. Following this, Nawazuddin sent a notice to his estranged wife alleging "engaging in fraud, willful and planned defamation" and "slander of character.

The couple, however, has apparently decided to mend the fences. According to a leading daily report, Aaliya has decided to withdraw divorce notice. She said that their children Shora and Yaani need both their parents and that they can keep their disagreements aside for their kids.

READ |Allahabad HC stays arrest of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 3 family members in molestation case

Reacting to Aaliya's decision, Nawazuddin has said, "Mera farz banta hai ke main unka khayal rakhu. Aaliya and I are not on the same page, we may not agree with each other, but our children have always been my priority. They should not suffer because of us. Rishtey bante bighadte rehte hai, unka asar bacchon pe nahi hona chahiye. I want to be a good father."

The actor added, "I’ll always be there for them. And each one of us needs to introspect."

Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in 2009.