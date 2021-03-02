Now costar, Parineeti once worked in marketing team for Ranbir's Rocket Singh

Hyderabad: Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal is known. But not many would be aware of the fact that the actor had worked as one of the marketing team members for Ranbir's 2009 release Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year.

Before becoming an actor, Parineeti used to work in Yash Raj Films' marketing department. The actor was also associated with RK's Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year not knowing that after more than a decade she will be starring alongside the very actor with whom she got clicked as a YRF employee.

Chopra is currently busy with the promotions of her latest release The Girl On The Train. During one of the interviews when she was asked by a fan what she admires the most about Ranbir, the actor ended up revealing an interesting anecdote about her journey with YRF and working on Rocket Singh: Salesman as marketing personnel.

"I used to work in the marketing team of YRF and Rocket Singh was one of the films I worked on. In fact, I even have a picture where I'm posing with Ranbir as one of the office employees and when I got cast in Animal, I showed that picture to my director (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) and he almost fell off the chair because he's like, 'How are you looking?' as I was looking very bad," recalled Parineeti.

She further added, "But, who knew that one day I would become an actor and one day I would actually work with the same actor? Who would have thought that I would debut in that company that I was working with? Life is its own journey but yeah I'm very thankful for my journey and everything that has happened."

Animal marks Sandeep Reddy Vanga's return as director after the 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and its equally popular Bollywood remake Kabir Singh. The film is a gangster drama that revolves around the ever-changing nature of the relationship shared by the characters where the protagonist becomes like an animal in nature. Parineeti plays Ranbir's wife in the film while Anil plays his father. According to reports, the film is expected to go on floors in June.