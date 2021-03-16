Pagglait trailer: Quirky tale of young widow finding purpose in life

Hyderabad: The trailer of upcoming Hindi film Pagglait featuring Sanya Malhotra is out and it promises a full dose of entrainment with unusual mix of emotion and humour.

The story of the film revolves around a young girl from a small town who sets out on a journey of self discovery and purpose, looking for answers on love and belonging. Directed by Umesh Bist, Pagglait is jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.

In the film, Sanya's character Sandhya is recently-widowed. As events unfold, Sandhya sets on an unconventional path of self-discovery, attempting to find her identity and purpose in life, all this while living amidst the quirky members of her joint family. The film is scheduled to release digitally on March 26.

The Netflix release has an ensemble cast that includes Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang.

