Parineeti Chopra says she 'cried on court' while training for Saina

Hyderabad: Actor Parineeti Chopra, who essays badminton ace Saina Nehwal in the biopic Saina, said that at a point in time she was apprehensive about playing the role and used to cry on the court while training.

Parineeti had earlier said that playing someone like Saina Nehwal on-screen is a huge responsibility and she was wary of how people will react to her attempt to portray a legend in the film. In a making video released on T-Series' official YouTube channel, Parineeti is seen revealing what kept her going while she had moments of self-doubts and was convinced that she can't do Saina.

WATCH | Parineeti Chopra gives amusing reply when asked about biopic on her

"There have been days when I have cried on court. There have been days when I have said I can not do this film," Parineeti is heard saying in the making video.

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor was roped in to essay the role of Saina in the biopic. The actor, however, reportedly dropped out owing to her health condition.

Saina is directed by Amole Gupte and is set for a theatrical release on March 26.