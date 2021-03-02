Parineeti Chopra-starrer Saina Nehwal biopic gets release date

Hyderabad: Actor Parineeti Chopra's next film, a biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 26, the makers announced Tuesday.

Titled Saina, the film has been directed by Amol Gupte, who has helmed acclaimed movies such as Stanley Ka Dabba and Hawa Hawaai.

T-Series, headed by Bhushan Kumar, has produced Saina. "Presenting the inspiring story of one of India's greatest athletes, #Saina. In cinemas on 26th March," the tweet on T-Series official Twitter page read.

Parineeti Chopra-starrer Saina Nehwal biopic gets release date

READ | Priyanka lucked out, Nick is the nicest guy, says Parineeti Chopra

Chopra, whose The Girl on The Train released last week on Netflix, shot for Saina in 2019. Saina was earlier supposed to be headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, who exited the project due to scheduling issues.

This will be Chopra's second theatrical release for March, after Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Also starring Arjun Kapoor, the film is scheduled to open on March 19.