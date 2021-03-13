Parineeti Chopra to star opposite Varun Dhawan in Sanki?

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is reportedly in talks for the lead role in Sajid Nadiadwala produced upcoming film, Sanki. Varun Dhawan is already onboard for the feature which is said to be a remake of an action thriller from the South.

According to reports, Sajid is considering signing Parineeti for the lead role in Sanki which is a remake again, but nobody knows which film is being remade now. So far, only Varun's casting in the action thriller is finalised. If Parineeti comes onboard, Sanki will mark her first full-fledged collaboration with Varun after sharing screen space with him for a dance number in 2016 released Dishoom.

Meanwhile, Parineeti, who was last seen in The Girl On The Train, has Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar ready for release. The actor will be reportedly jetting off to London for an upcoming film after which she will dive into prep for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal wherein she stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor.