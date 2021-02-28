Prabhas' Salaar to have worldwide theatrical release, date locked

Hyderabad: Actor Prabhas' upcoming action film Salaar went on floors on January 15 in Hyderabad. After more than a month of the film being in production, the makers have announced that the actioner will have a worldwide theatrical release.

Billed as a "pan India" project and produced by Hombale Films, the film will see the Baahubali star play a "violent character". At the time of Salaar's announcement, Prabhas has said that the film has provided him with an exciting opportunity to delve into a role he hasn't played before.

After KGF 1 and upcoming chapter 2, Nee has joined hands with producer Vijay Kiragandur said Hombale Films for the third time. The makers who had earlier said that they are looking forward to providing a larger-than-life cinematic experience to the audience with Salaar have revealed the film's release date on Sunday.

Taking to the official social media handle of the Hombale Films, the makers announced Salaar release date. The tweet reads, "𝐑𝐞𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 Worldwide #Salaar On 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟏𝟒, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 We can't wait to celebrate with you all #Salaar14Apr22 #Prabhas @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @shrutihaasan @BasrurRavi @bhuvangowda84."

This is the fourth film announcement of Prabhas, after Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi film co-starring Deepika Padukone, Om Raut's screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana Adipurush and romantic-drama Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.