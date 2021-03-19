Priyanka confesses not taking Nick seriously initially: 'Judged the book by its cover'

Hyderabad: After the bombshell interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey is gearing up to interview some interesting personalities for her series, Super Soul. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is among the celebrities with whom Oprah will be striking some interesting conversations in upcoming episodes.

A promo of Oprah's podcast with Priyanka has landed on the former's official YouTube channel. The video clip reveals how these beautiful minds converse about subjects as varied as spirituality and marriage. In one of the clips, Oprah is seen asking PeeCee about how her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, prayed that she would one day meet a man who would sweep her off her feet and the conversation leads to Nick, who Priyanka said is a self-assured and sensible man.

Nudging Priyanka to talk about her relationship with Nick, Oprah in the video is seen saying," read where you said that your mom, you think, dreamed him up or had some spiritual force in bringing him into your life because you’ve been in bad relationships, and your mother said, ‘I hope one day you just meet somebody who sweeps you off your feet’, and then along comes Nick Jonas and you are ‘swept-eded’ off your feet."

Confessing how she did not take Nick very seriously when he texted her initially given the age gap between them, Priyanka said she may have 'judged the book by its cover'. She also said that Nick takes so much pride in her achievements and was a great support while she was writing her memoir.

"I was 'swept-eted,'" she says, "He’s self-assured, sensible, so excited about my achievements and my dreams. I may have judged the book by its cover, I didn’t honestly take it seriously when Nick was texting me, you know, I was 35, I was like I want to get married, I want to have kids, and he is, you know in his 20s, and I don’t know if that’s something he’d want to, like I did that to myself for a while, till I actually went out with him and nothing surprised me more than him, he is such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams, such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together," said Priyanka.

Priyanka adds that her parents had a marriage of equal partnership, where they built their lives from the ground up on equal terms, and she's happy to have found that with Nick.

PeeCee's interview Super Soul interview with Oprah will stream on Discover+ from Saturday, March 20.