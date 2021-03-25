R Madhavan tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Actor R Madhavan has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor shared the news on social media with a hillarious post mentioning his hit film '3 Idiots'.

Adding a light-hearted twist to the news, the actor who has worked with megastar Aamir Khan in '3 Idiots', used their characters' reference to announce his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Referring to the film, Madhavan shared on Twitter, "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. But All is Well and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don't want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well."

Source: Twitter

Madhavan tested positive for the deadly virus just a day after Aamir contracted the infection.

Madhavan played Farhan in the movie while Aamir played the role of Rancho, Sharman Joshi played Raju and Boman Irani essayed the villainous Viru Sahastrabuddhi (Virus) in the hit 2009 film helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film was a massive box office hit and had received an overwhelming response from the critics and viewers alike.

Madhavan had recently shared a video on Instagram from the sets of 'Amriki Pandit' in Bhopal. The actor had captioned the video, "Shoot in Bhopal... with tons of precautions."

The actor was last seen in 'Maara', which released earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video. The star is also working on his upcoming outing 'Rocketry' where he plays the lead role of scientist Nambi Narayanan. Madhavan is also writing, directing, and producing the film.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among many others had tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others were infected with the virus. In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with Covid-19.

ANI

