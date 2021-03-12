Rajkummar Rao flaunts washboard abs

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao posted a shirtless picture flaunting six packs on Instagram on Friday. The actor said he had to undergo body transformation to play his character of Shardul Thakur in the upcoming film "Badhaai Do".

"#ShardulThakur in #BadhaaiDo. Being a pure vegetarian and to strictly avoid any kind of steroids, it wasn't easy to get this transformation but nothing seems impossible when you love what you do. #BadhaaiDo is a film which is really close to my heart and we had a blast shooting this film. @jungleepictures," wrote the actor, along with the picture.

Read: Yami Gautam begins shooting for 'A Thursday'

The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Rajkummar and Bhoomi wrapped up shoot of the film earlier this month. Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra were part of the first film of the series, Badhai Ho. The new film in the franchise is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, and narrates a fresh story.

Read: Alia Bhatt asks Lord Shiva for 'something special', says 'can't share'

IANS