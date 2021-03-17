Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi in Sriram Raghavan's next Monica, O My Darling

Hyderabad: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi will star together in the upcoming Netflix web series Monica, O My Darling. The series is being put together by Sriram Raghvan with Vasan Bala at the helm.

According to reports, Monica, O My Darling is being jointly bankrolled by Sriram Raghavan and Sanjay Routray under Matchbox Pictures banner. While nothing much is known about the project, whisper in the industry circles suggests that the web series is a comic caper set in an office space. The makers are planning to take the show on floors in April this year.

Though Rajkummar and Huma have worked together in Gangs of Wasseypur the two did not share a frame in the Anurag Kashyap directorial. Considering that, Monica, O My Darling will be their first project wherein they will be seen sharing the screen space.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar will next be seen in Badhaai Do. The actor has wrapped shooting for the film earlier this month. Badhaai Do is the second installment in the Badhaai Ho franchise. While the first film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film will see Bhumi Pednekar teaming up with Rajkummar to take the franchise forward.

For Huma, coming up next is the international project Army Of The Dead. Scripted by Shay Hatten and Zack, Army of the Dead is set amid a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, during which a man assembles a group of mercenaries to take the ultimate gamble: venturing into the quarantined zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. Zack Snyder has directed the zombie heist film. It will release on Netflix.