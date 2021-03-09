Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, Neetu Kapoor confirms

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19. His mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news via social media.

Thanking fans for concern and well wishes, Neetu on Tuesday took to Instagram to share details about Ranbir's health condition.

"Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions 🙏," wrote Neeti alongside a picture of Ranbir.

On the work front, Ranbir is awaiting the release of Brahmastra. He also has Shamshera and Animal at various stages of production.