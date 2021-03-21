Rani Mukerji announces next film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway on birthday

Hyderabad: Production houses Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment have come together for actor Rani Mukerji's next feature film, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Billed as an untold story about a journey of a mother's battle against an entire country, the movie will be directed by Ashima Chibber, known for Mere Dad Ki Maruti.

Mukerji, who turned 42 on Sunday, said the announcement has made her birthday special. The actor said Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is one of the most "significant films" of her career spanning 25 years. She made her debut with the 1996 drama Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat.

"I started my career with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, which was a woman-centric film, and coincidentally in my 25th year, I'm announcing a film that is also centered around a woman's resolve to fight against all odds and take on a country.

READ | Rani Mukerji was initially 'reluctant' to work in 'Black'

"Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a story of true human resilience and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there. It is truly one of the most amazing scripts that I have read in a long time and I immediately decided to do this special film," Mukerji said in a statement.

Inspired by a true story, the film will mark Mukerji's first collaboration with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment) and Zee Studios. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is in the pre-production stage and will go on floors soon.

Rani was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 action drama Mardaani 2 and is gearing up for the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2 next month.