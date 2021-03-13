Ranveer-Deepika's 'peek-a-boo' moment; Vicky flaunts martial arts skills

Hyderabad: Bollywood stars are in a weekend mood and their social media feed reflects just the same. While Ranveer Singh is seemingly looking back at the gallery of his Ranthambore vacay with Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal is looking forward to honing his martial arts skills for upcoming film The Immortal Ashwatthama.

On Saturday, Ranveer took to Instagram to share a picture with Deepika. The couple is seen donning winter wear in the picture which is apparently from their vacay at Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park when they coincidently ringed in New Year with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

"Peek-a-boo. 💕 @deepikapadukone," wrote Ranveer alongside the image which has garnered more than 4 lakh likes in less than an hour.

While Ranveer is cherishing sweet moments that he spent with Deepika, Vicky is sweating it out in the fitness studio as he preps for his upcoming film The Immortal Ashwatthama.

The National Award-winning actor took to Instagram to share a video from his training session wherein he is seen attempting to spin Bo Staff, which is one of the most basic weapons used in martial arts, while The Prodigy' 'Smack My Bitch Up' from the album The Fat of the Land plays in the background.

Vicky captioned the video with: "Be still like a mountain and flow like a great river”... until you really do get smacked by the stick!"

On the film front, Ranveer is awaiting the release of 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar while Vicky has Sardar Udham Singh and Meghna Gulzar's movie, based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw at various stages of production.