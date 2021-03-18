Ranveer Singh is a 'brawn' munda

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is bitten by the "Brown Munde" bug, going by his latest post on social media.

Ranveer posted a picture on Instagram, where he is flaunting biceps dressed in a white vest teamed with electric red glasses and a black baseball cap. He looks away from the camera.

Ranveer Singh's post

The actor gave a quirky spin to the popular Punjabi track "Brown Munde" in the caption.

He wrote: "brawn munde".

Ranveer's friends from the industry have commented on the post.

Actor Tiger Shroff wrote: "Beastin."

Actor Nikitin Dheer commented: "Kadak."

On the work front, the actor is now gearing up for the release of "83", which was pushed due to the global outbreak of Covid last year.

The film tells the tale of India's victory in the 1983 World Cup and Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, who captained an underdog Indian team at the tournament. "83" has an ensemble cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi and Saqib Saleem among others.

IANS