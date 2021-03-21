Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani to headline Shankar's next?

Hyderabad: Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh is chasing filmmaker Shankar to direct him an undisclosed project is known. The project which is under the wraps has reportedly found its leading lady in gorgeous actor Kiara Advani.

As reported earlier, Singh is reportedly looking to do a pan-India film at this stage in his career and regarding the same, he met filmmaker Shankar in Chennai. The Padmaavat actor even took a time off from the Cirkus shoot around January-end or early February and planned a trip to Chennai to meet Shankar.

According to the latest reports, Kiara is in talks to play the leading lady in the film. While nothing much is known about the project, whispers in the industry hint that the team has locked the script and the film is likely to go on floors once Shankar is free from his project with Telugu star Ramcharan.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will wrap up shooting for Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Karan Johar's rumoured love story with Alia Bhatt in lead. The actor has 83, Sooryavanshi and Jayeshbhai Joradaar ready for release.